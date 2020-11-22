Alabama strengthens its hold at No. 1 ahead of first CFP rankings
Related
What we learned: Alabama gets glimpse of the future in rout of Kentucky
Alabama's offense finds a new weapon in blowout over Kentucky
Alabama strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot of both national polls released Sunday following its 66-3 victory over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide earned all 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 59 of 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Both those polls will hold significantly less importance come Tuesday when the College Football Playoff reveals its initial rankings.
Notre Dame was No. 2 in both polls, earning two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State and Clemson were No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in both polls with the Buckeyes earning a first-place vote in the Coaches Poll. It’s likely those four teams will make up the top four of the first CFP rankings.
Alabama (7-0) will remain at home this week as it hosts No. 22 /19 Auburn (5-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT for its final game of the season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers are coming off a 30-17 victory over Tennessee this past weekend.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Alabama (59)
|
Alabama (62)
|
2
|
Notre Dame (2)
|
Notre Dame
|
3
|
Ohio State (1)
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
Clemson
|
Clemson
|
5
|
Florida
|
Texas A&M
|
6
|
Texas A&M
|
Florida
|
7
|
Cincinnati
|
Cincinnati
|
8
|
BYU
|
BYU
|
9
|
Miami
|
Oregon
|
10
|
Georgia
|
Miami
|
11
|
Oregon
|
Northwestern
|
12
|
Indiana
|
Indiana
|
13
|
Northwestern
|
Georgia
|
14
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
15
|
Iowa State
|
Iowas State
|
16
|
Marshall
|
Coastal Carolina
|
17
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Marshall
|
18
|
Southern California
|
Wisconsin
|
19
|
Auburn
|
Southern California
|
20
|
Wisconsin
|
Texas
|
21
|
Texas
|
Oklahoma State
|
22
|
Oklahoma State
|
Auburn
|
23
|
North Carolina
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
24
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
Tulsa
|
25
|
Tulsa
|
North Carolina