Alabama strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot of both national polls released Sunday following its 66-3 victory over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide earned all 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 59 of 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Both those polls will hold significantly less importance come Tuesday when the College Football Playoff reveals its initial rankings.

Notre Dame was No. 2 in both polls, earning two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State and Clemson were No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in both polls with the Buckeyes earning a first-place vote in the Coaches Poll. It’s likely those four teams will make up the top four of the first CFP rankings.

Alabama (7-0) will remain at home this week as it hosts No. 22 /19 Auburn (5-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT for its final game of the season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers are coming off a 30-17 victory over Tennessee this past weekend.