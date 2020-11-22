 Where Alabama stands in college football rankings following win over Kentucky
Alabama strengthens its hold at No. 1 ahead of first CFP rankings

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot of both national polls released Sunday following its 66-3 victory over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide earned all 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 59 of 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Both those polls will hold significantly less importance come Tuesday when the College Football Playoff reveals its initial rankings.

Notre Dame was No. 2 in both polls, earning two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll. Ohio State and Clemson were No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in both polls with the Buckeyes earning a first-place vote in the Coaches Poll. It’s likely those four teams will make up the top four of the first CFP rankings.

Alabama (7-0) will remain at home this week as it hosts No. 22 /19 Auburn (5-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT for its final game of the season inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers are coming off a 30-17 victory over Tennessee this past weekend.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Alabama (59)

Alabama (62)

2

Notre Dame (2)

Notre Dame

3

Ohio State (1)

Ohio State

4

Clemson

Clemson

5

Florida

Texas A&M

6

Texas A&M

Florida

7

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

8

BYU

BYU

9

Miami

Oregon

10

Georgia

Miami

11

Oregon

Northwestern

12

Indiana

Indiana

13

Northwestern

Georgia

14

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

15

Iowa State

Iowas State

16

Marshall

Coastal Carolina

17

Coastal Carolina

Marshall

18

Southern California

Wisconsin

19

Auburn

Southern California

20

Wisconsin

Texas

21

Texas

Oklahoma State

22

Oklahoma State

Auburn

23

North Carolina

Louisiana-Lafayette

24

Louisiana-Lafayette

Tulsa

25

Tulsa

North Carolina

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones celebrates with running back Brian Robinson Jr. Photo | Getty Images
