There was no change in college football’s top four as Alabama kept its spot at No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Crimson is fresh off a 24-0 victory over Mississippi State, its second straight shutout over a ranked SEC team. Meanwhile, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Michigan all tallied big wins over the weekend to keep their respective places in the playoff picture.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma are the first two teams on the outside looking in. However, Georgia still controls its own fate as it will face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta. No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Ohio State round out the top 10. This week’s rankings mark the first time in the history of the College Football Rankings that the top 10 remained the same in back-to-back weeks.

If the playoff was held today, Alabama would face Michigan in a Cotton Bowl semifinal on Dec. 29 while Clemson would play Notre Dame in an Orange Bowl semifinal on the same day. The winner of both games will play for the national title on Jan. 7 inside of Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The SEC has six teams represented in the rankings, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, No. 13 Florida, No. 17 Kentucky and No. 21 Mississippi State.

Alabama will host The Citadel on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.