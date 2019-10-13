Nick Saban will have more “rat poison” to fend off as Alabama kept its spot atop both national polls after rolling to a 47-28 victory over Texas A&M. Playing its first ranked opponent of the season, the Crimson Tide was able to avoid any drama on a day that saw plenty of shakeup in the top 10.

The Coaches Poll saw Alabama followed by Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Georgia fell seven spots down to No. 10 after its double-overtime loss to South Carolina, while Florida fell two spots following its loss to LSU.

The AP Top 25 had Alabama followed by LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. It marks the first time Alabama and Clemson weren't the top two teams in the poll since last season. Alabama and LSU will meet on Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Of course, rankings mean nothing to Saban. After delivering his famed “rat poison” speech two years ago during a trip to College Station, Texas, Saban revisited the topic following Saturday’s game.

“I mean, this is where — this very seat is where ‘rat poison’ was born,” Saban said. “So I remember that two years ago, all right? And when I hear things in the media about whether guys are first-round draft picks or they’re setting great records and all that type of thing, that’s not really what I like for players to be focusing on right now.”

“You’ve got to focus on what are you doing right now, not what’s going to happen in the future, not really what happened in the past, but, ‘What can I learn from what’s happened in the past? How can I affect what’s going on right now?’ Because that’s what’s going to affect the future in a positive way. So, that’s how we want our players to think regardless of how difficult y’all make it for us sometimes with some of our players.”

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) will face Tennessee (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.