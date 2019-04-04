TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s been a two-horse race at running back so far this spring. However, Nick Saban’s hoping Alabama will be adding more depth at the position in the near future.

Saban’s been asked about his running back unit twice since the start of camp. Both times the head coach signaled out juniors Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. as options he feels comfortable with at the moment.

“I really feel like Najee and B-Rob are both really good players,” Saban said Wednesday following Alabama’s 10th spring practice. “I think both of them have got a significant amount of experience in the past. I think they’re ready to take the next step in terms of making a really significant contribution. They’ve both had really good springs.”

Outside of those two, it’s more of a work in progress.

“Jerome Ford is kind of a newcomer who’s shown flashes,” Saban said. “We got a couple of other guys coming in this freshman class.”

Ford played in just four games last season, rushing for 37 yards on seven carries. According to those in attendance during the team’s first scrimmage over the weekend, he put on a show, ripping off a couple of big runs including one of roughly 50 yards. If Alabama’s season started tomorrow, the 5-foot-11, 206-pound redshirt freshman would likely serve as a change-of-pace back along with redshirt sophomore Chadarius Townsend, who switched from receiver to running back this spring.

However, the season doesn’t start tomorrow. And as Saban pointed out, Alabama is expecting a couple of reinforcements over the summer in Trey Sanders and Keilan Robinson.

