 Alabama recruiting update: Four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire is impressed with Tide's strength staff
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 15:35:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama still in good position to land four-star LB Kendrick Blackshire

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama remains in strong contention for one of its biggest targets in the 2021 class. Four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire released his top six schools last month, including the Crimson Tide a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}