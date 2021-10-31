Alabama stays put in the rankings following its open week

Alabama was off the weekend but was still able to maintain its spot at No. 3 in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.

Georgia was the unanimous first-place team in both polls, taking all 64 votes in the coaches poll as well as all 63 votes in the AP Top 25. The polls had identical top fours with Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma. The coaches poll had Ohio State at No. 5 while the AP Top 25 rounded out its top five with Michigan State

The SEC was represented by six teams in each poll. The coaches poll included No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 17 Kentucky. In the AP Top 25, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama were followed by No. 12 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 18 Kentucky.

Alabama will learn where it stands in the College Football Playoffs as the first rankings are set to be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Crimson Tide will return to action Saturday as it hosts LSU at 6 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.