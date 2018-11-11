Alabama stays at No. 1 in both polls after shutting out Mississippi State
Alabama isn’t going anywhere. The Crimson Tide maintained its spot at No. 1 in both major polls released Sunday following its 24-0 victory over Mississippi State. The victory marked Alabama’s second straight shutout as well as its 11th straight 10-win season.
Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for a fourth straight week, earning all 61 first-place votes. The top five stayed the same with Clemson coming in at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll which had an identical top five. Clemson earned the other first-place vote.
Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 15 Florida, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 25 Mississippi State. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 16 Florida, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.
The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama will host The Citadel on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (61 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (64 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Clemson
|
Clemson (1)
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
4
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
5
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
7
|
West Virginia
|
West Virginia
|
8
|
Washington State
|
Ohio State
|
9
|
Ohio State
|
Washington State
|
10
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
11
|
Central Florida
|
Central Florida
|
12
|
Syracuse
|
Syracuse
|
13
|
Texas
|
Utah State
|
14
|
Utah State
|
Texas
|
15
|
Florida
|
Penn State
|
16
|
Penn State
|
Florida
|
17
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
18
|
Iowa State
|
Iowa State
|
19
|
Cincinnati
|
Utah
|
20
|
Kentucky
|
Cincinnati
|
21
|
Utah
|
Kentucky
|
22
|
Boston College
|
Boston College
|
23
|
Boise State
|
Mississippi State
|
24
|
Northwestern
|
Boise State
|
25
|
Mississippi State
|
UAB