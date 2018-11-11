Ticker
Alabama stays at No. 1 in both polls after shutting out Mississippi State

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Photo | Getty Images

Alabama isn’t going anywhere. The Crimson Tide maintained its spot at No. 1 in both major polls released Sunday following its 24-0 victory over Mississippi State. The victory marked Alabama’s second straight shutout as well as its 11th straight 10-win season.

Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for a fourth straight week, earning all 61 first-place votes. The top five stayed the same with Clemson coming in at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll which had an identical top five. Clemson earned the other first-place vote.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 15 Florida, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 25 Mississippi State. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 16 Florida, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama will host The Citadel on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

National Polls
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (61 first-place votes)

Alabama (64 first-place votes)

2

Clemson

Clemson (1)

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

4

Michigan

Michigan

5

Georgia

Georgia

6

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

7

West Virginia

West Virginia

8

Washington State

Ohio State

9

Ohio State

Washington State

10

LSU

LSU

11

Central Florida

Central Florida

12

Syracuse

Syracuse

13

Texas

Utah State

14

Utah State

Texas

15

Florida

Penn State

16

Penn State

Florida

17

Washington

Washington

18

Iowa State

Iowa State

19

Cincinnati

Utah

20

Kentucky

Cincinnati

21

Utah

Kentucky

22

Boston College

Boston College

23

Boise State

Mississippi State

24

Northwestern

Boise State

25

Mississippi State

UAB
