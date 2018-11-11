Alabama isn’t going anywhere. The Crimson Tide maintained its spot at No. 1 in both major polls released Sunday following its 24-0 victory over Mississippi State. The victory marked Alabama’s second straight shutout as well as its 11th straight 10-win season.

Alabama was the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for a fourth straight week, earning all 61 first-place votes. The top five stayed the same with Clemson coming in at No. 2 followed by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Georgia. Alabama earned 64 of the 65 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll which had an identical top five. Clemson earned the other first-place vote.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 15 Florida, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 25 Mississippi State. The same six teams were represented in the Coaches Poll with No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 LSU, No. 16 Florida, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Alabama will host The Citadel on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.