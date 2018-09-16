TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — To no surprise Alabama remained atop both major polls released Sunday following its 62-7 rout of Ole Miss.

Alabama earned 58 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. No. 3 Clemson received the other three first-place votes but was jumped by No. 2 Georgia. Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five.

In the Coaches Poll, Alabama received 60 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received two first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the other. Georgia remained at No. 3, while Oklahoma stayed at No. 5.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 9 Auburn, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 22 Texas A&M.

The same six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Auburn, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Alabama will return home to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week as it hosts Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.