Alabama Crimson Tide football stays at No. 1 after dismantling Ole Miss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — To no surprise Alabama remained atop both major polls released Sunday following its 62-7 rout of Ole Miss.
Alabama earned 58 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. No. 3 Clemson received the other three first-place votes but was jumped by No. 2 Georgia. Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five.
In the Coaches Poll, Alabama received 60 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received two first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the other. Georgia remained at No. 3, while Oklahoma stayed at No. 5.
Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 9 Auburn, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 22 Texas A&M.
The same six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Auburn, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 22 Texas A&M.
Alabama will return home to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week as it hosts Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
|Rank
|AP Top 25
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Alabama (58 first-place votes)
|
Alabama (60 first-place votes)
|
2
|
Georgia
|
Clemson (2)
|
3
|
Clemson (3)
|
Georgia
|
4
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State (1)
|
5
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
6
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
7
|
Stanford
|
Stanford
|
8
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
9
|
Auburn
|
Penn State
|
10
|
Washington
|
Virginia Tech
|
11
|
Penn State (tied for 10th)
|
Auburn
|
12
|
West Virginia
|
Washington
|
13
|
Virginia Tech
|
West Virginia
|
14
|
Mississippi State
|
Mississippi State
|
15
|
Oklahoma State
|
Oklahoma State
|
16
|
Central Florida
|
Wisconsin
|
17
|
TCU
|
TCU
|
18
|
Wisconsin
|
Central Florida
|
19
|
Michigan
|
Oregon
|
20
|
Oregon
|
Miami
|
21
|
Miami
|
Michigan
|
22
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
23
|
Boston College
|
Michigan State
|
24
|
Michigan State
|
Boise State
|
25
|
BYU
|
Boston College