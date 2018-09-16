Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-16 13:06:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide football stays at No. 1 after dismantling Ole Miss

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Photo | Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — To no surprise Alabama remained atop both major polls released Sunday following its 62-7 rout of Ole Miss.

Alabama earned 58 of 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 to take the top spot. No. 3 Clemson received the other three first-place votes but was jumped by No. 2 Georgia. Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five.

In the Coaches Poll, Alabama received 60 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Clemson received two first-place votes, while No. 4 Ohio State earned the other. Georgia remained at No. 3, while Oklahoma stayed at No. 5.

Six SEC teams were represented in the AP Top 25 including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 9 Auburn, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 22 Texas A&M.

The same six SEC teams were included in the Coaches Poll with Alabama taking the top spot followed by, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Auburn, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Alabama will return home to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week as it hosts Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

National polls 
Rank AP Top 25 Coaches Poll

1

Alabama (58 first-place votes)

Alabama (60 first-place votes)

2

Georgia

Clemson (2)

3

Clemson (3)

Georgia

4

Ohio State

Ohio State (1)

5

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

6

LSU

LSU

7

Stanford

Stanford

8

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

9

Auburn

Penn State

10

Washington

Virginia Tech

11

Penn State (tied for 10th)

Auburn

12

West Virginia

Washington

13

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

14

Mississippi State

Mississippi State

15

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

16

Central Florida

Wisconsin

17

TCU

TCU

18

Wisconsin

Central Florida

19

Michigan

Oregon

20

Oregon

Miami

21

Miami

Michigan

22

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

23

Boston College

Michigan State

24

Michigan State

Boise State

25

BYU

Boston College

{{ article.author_name }}