Alabama starting LG Javion Cohen suffers wrist injury

Alabama’s offensive line is set for even more of a shakeup. Sources have told BamaInsider that starting offensive line Javion Cohen suffered a wrist injury and will miss Saturday’s game against New Mexico State.

Cohen, a sophomore, has started all nine games at left guard this season. He is expected to be replaced by redshirt junior Tommy Brown.

Alabama could also be without starting center Darrion Dalcourt, who Nick Saban said is still day-to-day with a lateral ankle sprain he suffered during last weekend’s game against LSU.

“He dressed out today, didn’t really do a whole lot,” Saban said of Dalcourt on Wednesday. “If he can do some things tomorrow then maybe he can play in the game, but we’ll have to just wait and see.”

No. 2 Alabama will host New Mexico State on Saturday at 11 a.m. inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

