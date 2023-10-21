TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama lost one if its starting cornerbacks in the second quarter during Saturday’s game against Tennessee. After making his way to the Crimson Tide’s locker room early in the third quarter, Terrion Arnold returned not wearing pads.

"Terrion has a slight concussion," Nick Saban said following the game. "For safety reasons and hopefully in a few days, he'll clear."

Following his injury, Arnold was replaced by Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Trey Amos. Before leaving the game, Arnold recorded four tackles, including one for a loss.

In Arnold's place, Amos finished his night with one tackle and one pass breakup.

"Trey played really well," Saban said. "Made some good plays, very aggressive in coverage. On the sack fumble for a touchdown, if [Milton] would've thrown the ball, he double clutched it, I think Trey Amos was going to intercept it right in front of me."

Despite the starting corner going down, the Crimson Tide defense shut out the Vols in the second half entirely, allowing the offense to put up 27 straight en route to the big victory.

After giving up 175 yards through the air in the first half, Alabama's defense, despite the loss of Arnold only gave up 97 passing yards in the second half, along with forcing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.