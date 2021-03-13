Today we continue with the running back position where Alabama will return one of the deepest units in the nation.

Alabama is less than a week away from beginning its spring camp. To help us pass the time, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the Crimson Tide’s position groups, examining the key storylines and players to watch this spring.

Under normal circumstances, Brian Robinson Jr.’s time at Alabama would have come to a close by now. The Tuscaloosa native would have been remembered by his hometown faithful but wouldn’t have made quite the impact he had imagined upon joining the program as a Rivals100 recruit in 2017.

Over his four seasons at Alabama, Robinson amassed just 1,361 yards on 274 carries. By comparison, Najee Harris racked up 1,466 yards on 250 attempts while winning the Doak Walker Award last season.

However, instead of fading off into the sunset, Robinson might finally find himself in the spotlight as he opted to take advantage of an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

So far this offseason, the fifth-year back seems to be making the most of that extra opportunity.

