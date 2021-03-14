Today we continue with wide receiver and tight end positions where Alabama saw two players emerge as stars last season.

Alabama is less than a week away from beginning its spring camp. To help us pass the time, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the Crimson Tide’s position groups, examining the key storylines and players to watch this spring.

Alabama survived after losing two first-round picks at the receiver position last year. Now it’s time to see if the Tide can replicate the feat again.

It’s hard enough for a team to replace its two most talented receivers. It’s even more difficult in Alabama’s case as it loses the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in DeVonta Smith as well as college football’s most dynamic player in Jaylen Waddle. Unlike last offseason when that duo stepped in for Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Alabama has a bit less experience in its receiving corps.

Although fortunately for the Tide, the cupboard is far from bare.

Last season, Alabama saw the emergence of two budding pass-catchers in receiver John Metchie III and tight end Jahleel Billingsley. Metchie finished as Alabama’s second-leading receiver, reeling in 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Billingsley brought back an aerial threat to the Tide’s tight end position, tallying 18 catches for 287 yards and three scores through the air.

Both players head into their third year with the program as the undisputed leaders of their respective units. They will both be called on to help guide a crop of inexperienced players while also building a bond with a new starting quarterback all while learning a new system under first-year offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

