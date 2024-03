Alabama is set to begin spring practice on Monday. Jack and Tony break down the biggest question mark for every position group, including a possible QB battle, will Alabama have a 1,000-yard rusher & receiver? How will the Crimson Tide address holes at tackle and in the secondary? What will DC Kane Wommack's lineup look like and is the inside linebacker position the deepest on the team?

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0NkV5pjUNnEzYzrT6O2WNv?si=a882eaadaa2b4df4