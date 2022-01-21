Alabama spending time in Texas recruiting elite back

Rueben Owens, Rivals100 running back from El Campo High School in Texas, is a special talent. He was already established as one of the premier athletes in the country, and he showcased what he could do on the field this past fall.

Owens posted eye-popping numbers which included 2,989 yards rushing and 48 touchdowns. His 12.1 yards per carry is also impressive. He was named the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year for his performance.

He told BamaInsider last spring he considers himself a running back, but he is open to playing any position getting the ball in his hands. He traveled to Tuscaloosa for the first time in early June where he spent a few days working out with Alabama running backs coach, Robert Gillespie.

"He said a lot of great things; of course he wants me, that I’m an elite player on-and-off the field," Owens said after his visit to Alabama. "He said coaches at the next level are looking for a player like you. If I come there and work hard, plus be mentally ready I can play as a true freshman."

Owens decommitted from Texas after taking several trips during the summer which included stops at Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. He considers his recruitment wide open after his junior season. He does mention Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, USC, Texas and Texas A&M as top contenders.

The Crimson Tide has showcased its commitment to recruiting Owens as tight ends coach Drew Svoboda went to see him play during his junior season. Coach Svoboda has also been to see Owens twice since last Friday. Nick Saban also visited El Campo on Monday.

"I talk to Coach Gillespie, Coach Svoboda and Coach Saban often,” he said on Thursday. “I like the scheme and the play calls. "They have talked to me about playing as a freshman and having an impact on the field. They like how I run routes out of the backfield plus playing in the slot."

Owens said he does not have an exact date of when he will return to Tuscaloosa, but expects to visit sometime in the spring. He was initially blown away after his first trip to Alabama.

"It was great," Owens said. "I love the culture. Everything stood out. The place is just different. They had a 360-degree hype that was fire. Plus, anything you need is right there for you.

"It's the Bama Factor. What's not to like about it? The whole staff is great. The facilities are state-of-the-art. The people in the community were friendly. It was a great vibe and experience."



