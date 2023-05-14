Alabama softball will host the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament from the friendly confines of Rhoads Stadium as it was named a No. 5 seed on Sunday. The ranking is the highest since it was given the No. 3 seed in 2021 and is the 24th straight season where the Crimson Tide has made it to the NCAA Softball Tournament.

After the bevy of cheers, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said it never gets old to watch his team react to their seeding.

"I think we were rewarded for a tough schedule," Murphy said. "You see it in almost every tournament for men's and women's basketball, you've seen it in softball, but you never know because the committee changes every year. You're just not sure what the committee is going to prioritize."

The Crimson Tide was ranked 12th in the RPI thanks to its schedule that featured 19 Top 25 ranked opponents. While Alabama has been known in the past for having a tougher schedule, this season it picked up victories over Florida State, LSU, Duke, Tennessee, Texas and Arkansas all teams who were ranked in the tournament's top-16 seeds.

While it wasn't the easiest season for Alabama which included losses to Lehigh, Kennesaw State and South Carolina, according to Ashley Prange, the path to the tournament was made that much sweeter when Alabama was named a No. 5 seed.

"We were all super excited," Prange said. "I think you saw the reaction on the screen. I think we deserve to be where we are and I'm super excited to get started.

The Crimson Tide will host LIU, Middle Tennessee State and Central Arkansas when Regional play gets underway on Friday.