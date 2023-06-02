OKLAHOMA CITY — Alabama softball’s run in the Women’s College World Series was short-lived. After falling to Tennessee on Thursday, the Crimson Tide was eliminated Friday with a 2-0 loss to Stanford. This year marked the fourth time Alabama failed to secure a win in Oklahoma City in 14 total trips to the WCWS. The Crimson Tide finished its season at 45-22. Here are a few notes from the game.

Fouts farewell

Montana Fouts’ legendary Alabama career has come to an end. The ace pitcher took the hard-luck loss in her final outing in crimson and white, giving up two earned run on five hits while striking out four batters over seven innings. The fact that Fouts was even able to pitch was impressive. The right-hander is still recovering from a hyperextended left knee she suffered during the SEC Tournament on May 11. As she has since returning from the injury last weekend, Fouts wore a brace on her injured knee. Earlier this week, she downplayed the pain the injury has caused her. However, it did affect her fastball, which dropped to 66 miles per hour after routinely reaching the low 70s before the injury. Fouts, a four-time NFCA All-American, ends her Alabama career with 100 wins and 1,181 strikeouts over five seasons. She finished this season with a 25-11 record and a 1.49 earned run average to go with a nation-best 323 strikeouts over 230 innings pitched.

Vawter slaughters, Canady closes the door

Alabama’s bats still can’t figure out Alana Vawter. The Stanford ace stifled the Crimson Tide during last year’s Tuscaloosa Regional, recording a pair of complete-game shutouts. Friday, she was once again unhittable, giving up one hit while striking out five batters over 5⅔ innings. Alabama leadoff hitter Ashley Prange was the only member of the Crimson Tide to really touch Vawter, lining a single up the middle in the bottom of the third. It didn’t get much easier for Alabama once Vawter left the game as she was relived by NiJaree Canady. The flame-throwing freshman earned the save, retiring all five batters she faced while recording three strikeouts.

Alabama shutout for the first time this season