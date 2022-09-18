News More News
Alabama slides to No. 2 in both polls

Nick Saban brings Alabama onto the field for warm ups prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

For the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama was ranked at No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll which were released on Sunday.

Alabama earned 24 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (40) and No. 3 Ohio State (1) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 59 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (3) and Ohio State received the others.

Alabama and Georgia were joined by six other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida. The same eight SEC schools were included in the AP top 25 as Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 8 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 20 Florida, and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Alabama is set to play at Arkansas (Oct. 1), Tennessee (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (No. 12) and will host Texas A&M (Oct. 8) as part of its regular-season slate.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) will play at home again when it hosts Vanderbilt (2-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25

1

Georgia, 3-0 (40)

Georgia, 3-0 (59)

2

Alabama, 3-0 (24)

Alabama, 3-0 (3)

3

Ohio State, 3-0 (1)

Ohio State, 3-0 (1)

4

Michigan, 3-0

Michigan, 3-0

5

Clemson, 3-0

Clemson, 3-0

6

Oklahoma, 3-0

Oklahoma, 3-0

7

Southern California, 3-0

Southern California, 3-0

8

Oklahoma State, 3-0

Kentucky, 3-0

9

Kentucky, 3-0

Oklahoma State, 3-0

10

Arkansas, 3-0

Arkansas, 3-0

11

NC State, 3-0

Tennessee, 3-0

12

Tennessee, 3-0

NC State, 3-0

13

Ole Miss, 3-0

Utah, 2-1

14

Utah, 2-1

Penn State, 3-0

15

Penn State, 3-0

Oregon, 2-1

16

Wake Forest, 3-0

Ole Miss, 3-0

17

Baylor, 2-1

Baylor, 2-1

18

Oregon, 2-1

Washington, 3-0

19

Texas, 2-1

BYU, 2-1

20

Texas A&M, 2-1

Florida, 2-1

21

Michigan State, 2-1

Wake Forest, 3-0

22

Florida, 2-1

Texas, 2-1

23

BYU, 2-1

Texas A&M, 2-1

24

Washington, 3-0

Pittsburgh, 2-1

25

Miami, 2-1

Miami, 2-1
