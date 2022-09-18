For the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama was ranked at No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll which were released on Sunday.

Alabama earned 24 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (40) and No. 3 Ohio State (1) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 59 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (3) and Ohio State received the others.

Alabama and Georgia were joined by six other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida. The same eight SEC schools were included in the AP top 25 as Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 8 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 20 Florida, and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Alabama is set to play at Arkansas (Oct. 1), Tennessee (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (No. 12) and will host Texas A&M (Oct. 8) as part of its regular-season slate.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) will play at home again when it hosts Vanderbilt (2-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.