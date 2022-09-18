Alabama slides to No. 2 in both polls
For the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama was ranked at No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll which were released on Sunday.
Alabama earned 24 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (40) and No. 3 Ohio State (1) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 59 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (3) and Ohio State received the others.
Alabama and Georgia were joined by six other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida. The same eight SEC schools were included in the AP top 25 as Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 8 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 20 Florida, and No. 23 Texas A&M.
Alabama is set to play at Arkansas (Oct. 1), Tennessee (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (No. 12) and will host Texas A&M (Oct. 8) as part of its regular-season slate.
The Crimson Tide (3-0) will play at home again when it hosts Vanderbilt (2-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Georgia, 3-0 (40)
|
Georgia, 3-0 (59)
|
2
|
Alabama, 3-0 (24)
|
Alabama, 3-0 (3)
|
3
|
Ohio State, 3-0 (1)
|
Ohio State, 3-0 (1)
|
4
|
Michigan, 3-0
|
Michigan, 3-0
|
5
|
Clemson, 3-0
|
Clemson, 3-0
|
6
|
Oklahoma, 3-0
|
Oklahoma, 3-0
|
7
|
Southern California, 3-0
|
Southern California, 3-0
|
8
|
Oklahoma State, 3-0
|
Kentucky, 3-0
|
9
|
Kentucky, 3-0
|
Oklahoma State, 3-0
|
10
|
Arkansas, 3-0
|
Arkansas, 3-0
|
11
|
NC State, 3-0
|
Tennessee, 3-0
|
12
|
Tennessee, 3-0
|
NC State, 3-0
|
13
|
Ole Miss, 3-0
|
Utah, 2-1
|
14
|
Utah, 2-1
|
Penn State, 3-0
|
15
|
Penn State, 3-0
|
Oregon, 2-1
|
16
|
Wake Forest, 3-0
|
Ole Miss, 3-0
|
17
|
Baylor, 2-1
|
Baylor, 2-1
|
18
|
Oregon, 2-1
|
Washington, 3-0
|
19
|
Texas, 2-1
|
BYU, 2-1
|
20
|
Texas A&M, 2-1
|
Florida, 2-1
|
21
|
Michigan State, 2-1
|
Wake Forest, 3-0
|
22
|
Florida, 2-1
|
Texas, 2-1
|
23
|
BYU, 2-1
|
Texas A&M, 2-1
|
24
|
Washington, 3-0
|
Pittsburgh, 2-1
|
25
|
Miami, 2-1
|
Miami, 2-1