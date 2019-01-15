The final Rivals100 was released on Tuesday morning. Alabama was well represented per usual. Three of the top 10 players in the country have signed with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama signees Jordan Battle and Marcus Banks also made significant jumps into the Rivals100.

One Alabama commitment fell out of the Rivals100.

Alabama currently has seven signees and one commitment in the Rivals100. Will the number grow by signing day?

