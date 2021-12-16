Alabama signees set to enroll early

Alabama commitment Jaleel Skinner will sign his letter of intent at 12:30 p.m. (CST) on Friday. Skinner is expected to stick with the Crimson Tide, but took an official visit to Miami last weekend. He has continued to receive a lot of attention from the Hurricanes throughout the week. Skinner is slated to enroll early.

Walter Bob did not sign with Alabama this week. The Crimson Tide will continue to monitor Bob's academics. Bob will likely sign with a junior college in February.