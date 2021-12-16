 Several Alabama signees to enroll early.
football

Alabama signees set to enroll early

Andrew Bone
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003.

Alabama commitment Jaleel Skinner will sign his letter of intent at 12:30 p.m. (CST) on Friday. Skinner is expected to stick with the Crimson Tide, but took an official visit to Miami last weekend. He has continued to receive a lot of attention from the Hurricanes throughout the week. Skinner is slated to enroll early.

Walter Bob did not sign with Alabama this week. The Crimson Tide will continue to monitor Bob's academics. Bob will likely sign with a junior college in February.

Kendrick Law will announce his college decision at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Most expect him to choose between Alabama and LSU. Alabama has been considered the front-runner in his recruitment. He took an official visit to LSU this past weekend. Law is a January enrolee.

Domani Jackson will also announce his final decision at some point on Friday. Jackson has a final two of Alabama and USC. The former Trojan has been considered as strong lean to his home town school in the final days of his recruitment.

