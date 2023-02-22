For the 10th time in the Nick Saban era, Alabama has signed the No. 1 class in the Rivals team rankings. This year’s haul features 28 players, including a handful of five-star talents. Tide Illustrated will break down the class one by one. Today we continue with a player who is another in-state offensive lineman, Roq Montgomery.



The player

Montgomery comes to Alabama as a four-star offensive guard and is one of the top offensive linemen in the Yellowhammer State, falling eight spots lower than fellow Alabamian Wilkin Formby, at No. 21. With Montogmery leading the charge along the offensive line, the Bulldogs had of their best seasons in a decade, capturing their first region championship in 11 years. His domination along the offensive line made him a hot commodity as he garnered 16 scholarship offers including Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and LSU.

How he fits into Alabama

Listed at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds Montgomery joins an offensive line-heavy class and was another top-15 player at his position. His time spent partaking in Shop Put for the Anniston track and field team helped him develop more strength at the high school level. Anniston ran the ball which led to an 11-1 record sweeping the entire region schedule before its playoff run. Under new Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Montgomery can show off his impressive combination of size and strength that is needed in a dominant run game. In 2020 and 2021, Rees had a running back that tallied 200 carries or more in back-to-back seasons. If Rees hopes to return that production to Alabama, he'll need an offensive lineman like Montgomery.

What to expect next year

With Alabama losing five offensive linemen since the end of the season, there is an opportunity for Montgomery to step in and climb the depth chart quickly. Luckily for Montgomery, the Crimson Tide is in need of some depth at guard. With Javion Cohen opting to play at Miami next season, the team loses a key starter who played all 12 games last season. Tyler Booker, who started in his freshman campaign, is expected to move to the left side of the offensive line next season which opens up the right guard spot. Montgomery may be just the player to fill that gap. Montgomery will have to beat out Terrence Ferguson II who earned 53 snaps in five games last season.

Ask the expert