TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was ugly before it got ugly. Alabama eventually rolled to a 50-17 victory over The Citadel on Saturday — it just took a bit longer than most would have expected.

Plagued by a sloppy start, Alabama (11-0) allowed its FCS opposition to hang around in the first half as the two teams went into the break tied at 10. The Citadel (4-6) didn’t attempt a pass in the first half, grinding through the Crimson Tide’s defense with a perfectly executed triple-option offense. By halftime, the Bulldogs had racked up 149 yards on the ground, almost twice as much as Alabama had allowed in its three previous games combined.

The Citadel became the first team to score on Alabama this month when Dante Smith took a pitch and raced 45 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown during the second quarter. Ranked opponents SEC opponents LSU and Mississippi State both failed to get on the scoreboard against Alabama in past games. Smith’s score broke a string of 11 straight shutout quarters for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama got off to a shaky start to the second half as well as Miller Forristall fumbled the ball, allowing The Citadel to take over at the Crimson Tide’s 31-yard line. However, Alabama woke up, and the inevitable blowout ensued.

Following a missed 45-yard field goal attempt by The Citadel, the Crimson Tide started to look like itself. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide down the field on a five-play, 72-yard drive capped off by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle to put Alabama back on top. On the next play from scrimmage, Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings scooped up a fumble and returned it 18 yards for a score to give the Crimson Tide a 24-10 lead with 10:14 left in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa connected with tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 68-yard touchdown pass and added another on a 1-yard run before being replaced by Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter. The touchdown pass to Smith was Tagovailoa’s 31st of the season, breaking Alabama’s previous single-season record set by AJ McCarron in 2012. Tagovailoa completed 18 of 22 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns while adding 37 yards and another score on the ground.

After being held to less than 500 yards for the first time all season last week against Mississippi State, Alabama’s offense returned to its dominating standard, piling up 561 yards against The Citadel.

Henry Ruggs led the Crimson Tide in receiving with 114 yards on six catches. Waddle had 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six catches while Jerry Jeudy had 77 yards on six receptions. Damien Harris led Alabama on the ground, with 83 yards on seven carries. Most of that came during a 73 yard run in the third quarter as Harris jetted down the left sideline before being brought down on his head at The Citadel’s 7-yard line. Harris was slow to get up after the hit but eventually jogged off the field to a loud ovation.

Jennings tallied a game-high 11 tackles, including one for a loss to go with his defensive touchdown. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams added to his prolific season, recording six tackles, including his sixth sack of the season.

Alabama will conclude its regular season next week as it hosts Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.