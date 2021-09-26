Alabama sets the standard for Jayden Wayne
Jayden Wayne, Rivals100 defensive end from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, attended Alabama's camp in early June. He was impressed with everything during his first trip to the Capstone. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news