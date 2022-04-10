Alabama sets the bar for Rivals100 DB

Tavoy Feagin, 2024 Rivals100 cornerback from Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, grew up in an Alabama household. His father, Michael, played for the University of Alabama (1995-99), and the family has spent a lot of time in Tuscaloosa. Feagin visited in November when he received an offer from Nick Saban. He returned to the Capstone this weekend.

"The visit was most definitely my favorite visit so far due to them treating me and my family well," Feagin said. "I got to sit down with Coach Saban and talk to Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson). I also got to see the facilities, watch practice and attend the scrimmage."

Feagin also attended the Tide's practice on Friday. He said the scrimmage was "amazing considering my side of the ball won today." Feagin singled out Alabama defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson as top performers in his eyes.

"I feel like I would be more of a cornerback or slot defender," he said. "Coach Saban told me how good of an athlete I am and how I'll always have an opportunity to play for Alabama. He said he will like for me to come to camp so they can see what position they want me to play."

The Rivals100 defender was asked what it's like to spend time with Coach Saban. He responded, “It’s truly a blessing because it's been a dream to meet Coach Saban, and for him to want me to come play for his program is a blessing."

Feagin also enjoyed spending time with Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson. Feagin said he believes T-Rob is a great coach and loves his energy.

The recruit from the Sunshine State doesn't have a return visit schedule yet, but will return sometime in June. Alabama will remain a top contender for the highly-touted defensive back who boasts more than 20 offers from schools across the country.

"I really like how they are doing things with recovery. I also like how they're still building (facilities),” age agin said. "I like everything (about Alabama) considering that's the school I grew up around. My parents and little brother went on this visit with me. They loved coming home.”

Feagin recorded 30 tackles, one interception, four pass break-ups and one forced fumble during the 2021 season.

