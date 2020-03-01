Alabama appears to have found its next strength and conditioning coach. According to multiple reports, the Crimson Tide will hire Indiana’s David Ballou to the position. Alabama is also expected to bring on Dr. Matt Rhea, Indiana's athletic performance coach. Ballou will replace Scott Cochran who left to coach special teams at Georgia last week.

Ballou finished his second season as Indiana football’s director of athletic performance. The former Hoosiers fullback helped 11 Indiana players earn All-Big Ten honors last year as the team finished 8-5 with a trip to the Gator Bowl. Indiana’s eight wins were its most since 1993.

Ballou has trained 31 NFL Draft picks in his career. He helped four Indiana players make it to the next level, including offensive lineman Wes Martin, who was selected in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins last year.

Before joining Indiana, Ballou spent the 2017 season as the co-director of football strength and conditioning at Notre Dame where he helped the Fighting Irish to a 10-3 record with a victory over LSU in the Citrus Bowl. That year, Notre Dame earned the Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s top offensive line.

Along with his experience at the college level, Ballou also worked in the high school ranks. He served as the head football strength and conditioning coach at IMG Academy (2015-16) and also spent 14 years as the head strength and conditioning coach at Avon High School (Ind.). During his time at Avon, he was a finalist for the 2014 NSCA National High School Strength Coach of the Year Award.