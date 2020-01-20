This will be Roach’s third coaching stint at Alabama as the former Crimson Tide linebacker served as the director of player development from 2015-16 and worked as an assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2008-10. He is expected to coach the defensive line for Alabama while current defensive line coach Brian Baker is expected to move to an off-the-field role.

Nick Saban appears set to add another familiar face to his coaching staff. BamaInsider has learned that Alabama will hire Freddie Roach who is currently serving as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Ole Miss.

Roach spent the past three years coaching defensive line at Ole Miss. This past season, he helped the Rebels rank tied for No. 36 in the nation with 33 sacks, 15.5 of which came from defensive linemen. During his first season at Ole Miss in 2017, Roach coached two future NFL draft picks in Breeland Speaks (second round) and Marquis Haynes (fourth round).

Along with his time at Ole Miss and Alabama, Roach also coached defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at South Alabama from 2013-14 and served as Murray State’s defensive line coach in 2012. He coached defensive line as well as strength and conditioning at East Mississippi Community College in 2011.

Earlier this month, Roach was reportedly set to join the New York Giants as a defensive line coach. Those reports were squashed last week as Ole Miss announced he was staying in Mississippi. Now it appears, the Killen, Ala., native is heading back to his home state.

Roach was a standout linebacker at Alabama from 2002-05. During that time he was named the National Freshman of the Year, a freshman All-American and twice earned second-team All-SEC honors. He was named to Alabama’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s.