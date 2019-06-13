The amount of high quality to players to visit the University of Alabama thus far this summer is staggering. It's been a list of who's who the first few weeks of June and it doesn't look like it will slow down any time soon. Alabama has also struck gold on the commitment front with four in the last week including Quandarrius Robinson, Demouy Kennedy, Damieon George and Latrell McCutchin (2021).

Alabama is gearing up for another big weekend as several prospects are expected in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide will host five official visitors which includes one graduate transfer. Take a closer look at the official visitors who will make their way to T-Town.