The No. 1 player in Oklahoma is set to return to Tuscaloosa this weekend for an official visit. Hill also visited Alabama for the the Tide's spring game. He has high interest in Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but many believe he could leave the state. Alabama and Ohio State seem like the most likely destinations if he leaves his home state. His older brother, Justice Hill, is the starting running back at Oklahoma State. It likely will not play a factor in his decision.

This is certainly one of the most highly anticipated visits of the summer for the Crimson Tide based on a major need at the inside linebacker position. This is likely Dean's only official visit this summer meaning the Tide's toughest competition, like Georgia and LSU, will receive visits during or after the season. Dean visited Alabama earlier this spring. He is considered one of Alabama's key targets in the 2019 class. He is an excellent student on-and-off the field. Alabama's Dean of Engineering, Dr. Charles Karr, has also stayed in communication with the No. 1 linebacker.

Leal committed to Texas A&M in April, but it hasn't stopped schools like Alabama and Texas from recruiting the elite defensive lineman. Leal is keeping an open mind, and many believe Alabama has a real shot to flip the Aggie commitment. Alabama will not mind to offer a little payback to Texas A&M after the carousel with Bobby Brown in the 2018 class. Leal continues to see his stock soar in the Rivals rankings. He made a big move in the recent update of the Rivals250. Some believe he has five-star talent. His size, speed and athleticism can be quite dangerous at the next level. He is definitely one of Alabama's top-tier targets on the defensive front.