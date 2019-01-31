Ticker
2019-01-31

Alabama set for final official visits before signing day

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
The University of Alabama will host five official visitors this weekend. The Crimson Tide will press for elite prospects making their way to Tuscaloosa while also hoping it can hold off other programs who will host key targets this weekend.

Four-star LB Daniel Heimuli will visit Alabama this weekend.
Ealy has visited Alabama several times in the past two years, but the interest from both sides seems to have skyrocketed after the Crimson Tide hired running backs coach Charles Huff away from Mississippi State. Ealy, a former Ole Miss commitment, has recently been considered a Clemson lean, but Alabama has made things quite interesting the last few weeks. He will visit this weekend and potentially land in Alabama's class. He is a star baseball player who will make an important decision down the road.

