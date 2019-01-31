Ealy has visited Alabama several times in the past two years, but the interest from both sides seems to have skyrocketed after the Crimson Tide hired running backs coach Charles Huff away from Mississippi State. Ealy, a former Ole Miss commitment, has recently been considered a Clemson lean, but Alabama has made things quite interesting the last few weeks. He will visit this weekend and potentially land in Alabama's class. He is a star baseball player who will make an important decision down the road.