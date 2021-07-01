Alabama self-reports five minor NCAA violations

Alabama’s athletic department on Thursday self-reported five minor NCAA violations from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. A document posted to the university’s website revealed the infractions. Only one of the violations was by the football team, while the soccer had two infractions and gymnastics and softball had one apiece. Last year, Alabama reported six violations. Here is a full list of this year's self-reported violations broken down by sport:

Football

Infraction: Student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the 30-mile radius from campus. Corrective actions 1. Student host and prospect repaid, to charity, the travel and entertainment costs associated with the impermissible activity. 2. Education was provided to the student-athlete.

Gymnastics

Infraction: The gymnastics program posted a social media graphic that inadvertently endorsed an event involving prospects. Corrective actions: 1. The social media post was removed. 2. Rules education was provided to all sports staff, communications staff and the production staff. 3. Education was covered in the department compliance newsletter. 4. A letter of admonishment was issued to the compliance staff member.

Soccer

Infraction: On two separate occasions, a soccer coach responded to emails to a prospective student-athlete prior to the first permissible date to send recruiting materials. Corrective actions: 1. Rules education was provided to the soccer staff 2. A letter of admonishment was issued discussing the appropriate legislation. 3. The entire soccer staff was prohibited from providing additional recruiting materials to the prospective student-athlete involved in the violation for 60 days following the first permissible date for distributing recruiting materials. Infraction: Soccer coach mistakenly responded to a women’s soccer prospective student-athlete‘s email prior to the first permissible date. Corrective actions 1. Rules education was provided to the soccer staff. 2. A letter of admonishment was issued discussing the appropriate legislation. 3. The entire soccer staff is prohibited from providing additional recruiting materials to the prospective student-athlete involved in the violation for 60 days following the first permissible date for distributing recruiting materials.

Softball