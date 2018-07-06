Alabama self-reported 13 NCAA infractions on Friday. The infractions are considered minor and span from Level 3 to Level 4 offenses from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018. The university posted its wrongdoings on its official website.



Alabama’s football team was involved in just one infraction as an assistant coach responded to an “unknown text message which resulted in impermissible communication with the parent of a 2019 prospective student-athlete." The coach reported the violation to compliance and provided supporting screenshot of text communication.

Alabama basketball was also involved in a communication-based error as a “current student-athlete used the Twitter handle of a prospective student-athlete in a tweet on his personal Twitter account.” The tweet was later removed.

Alabama’s baseball team twice “failed to provide a day off from required and countable athletically-related activities during an institutional vacation period.”