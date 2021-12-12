Alabama sees similarities between Preston and Metchie

Shazz Preston, Rivals100 wide receiver from St. James High School in Louisiana, took his final official visit to the University of Alabama this weekend. He will announce his college decision this week. Alabama made a strong last impression on his family.

"Everything went well," Shazz Preston's father told BamaInsider on Sunday evening. "The weather was a little crazy. We got a little bit of everything this weekend, but we had a good time. We are from south Louisiana. We are real personal people. We really enjoy meeting new people when we go on these recruiting trips.

"You get a chance to spend time with parents and other recruits. You realize a lot of these people, whether they are from north Alabama or from Florida, are a lot like you. It's refreshing to sit there with new people who are similar to you and share those conversations.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. The official visitors, along with their families, coaches and players were at the Tide's football facility as Alabama added its fourth Heisman winner.

Preston's father was also impressed seeing Coach Saban throughout the weekend despite a trip to New York for the Heisman ceremony.

"What really stood out was just being up at the facility during the Heisman presentation," Preston said. "We were having dinner with everyone. It was a surreal moment to watch the announcement at the facility. That was special.

"I don't know what kind of vitamins Coach Saban is on, but I need that in my life. We spent time with him on Friday and on Saturday. He was in New York later that night and then back at his house on Sunday morning.

"He made sure recruits on campus were a priority. He left when he needed to leave and was back early in the morning. We were able to interact with him throughout the weekend. He comes across sometimes on TV as all about business, but he's very personable. Kids understand there is a time for business, but there is also a softer side to him."

Alabama has become known as 'Wide Receiver U' recently with its pipeline to top talent to the NFL which also includes DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.

"They are seeking receivers," the father said. "They have some guys who are probably leaving or could leave. (John) Metchie has a decision to make after suffering his injury. They are definitely going to continue to throw the ball around. They want to keep the tradition of great receivers like they've had the last few years.

"They used to always be known as producing these great running backs. Now they are having a run of receivers. Alabama assured us that he's wanted and feel like they can really help develop him. Coach Wiggins (Alabama wide receivers coach) is sharp. He's a spin-off of Coach Saban.

"He had some other engagements this weekend. His oldest daughter graduated yesterday. He was able to find time with his family, but also make it back to be with our group. He talked about how he sees Shazz and compared him to some of their guys.

"He compared Shazz to Metchie. Similar build. Shazz is a little bigger, but said he is s student of the game. He spoke highly of him. He said he cried after Metchie's injury. That's the kind of relationship they have. Metchie does a lot of good things. He's not a big rah-rah guy, but shows more flash and emotion."

It's now time to make a decision, and it will happen on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m (on ESPNU). The finalists: Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas. Preston took official visits to Alabama and Texas. He has visited LSU several times and took an unofficial visit to Georgia in June.

The family will sit down together during the next 24 hours to discuss the final decision. They will weigh he pros/cons of each school before Shazz decides what is best for his future. His father told BamaInsider earlier this week one of the pro items standing out about Alabama.

"It's always the same with Alabama," he said. "Consistency. They have a high standard of winning. They are consistently competing at the nation’s top level. They had a big win against Georgia this past weekend.

"If you play that game four times the record might be 2-2. You just never know what can happen. Alabama was in a dog fight last month against LSU. The schools he (Shazz) has been dealing with are top-tier, and Alabama is always leading the way."