Alabama will be making a trip up north in the future. The Crimson Tide announced a home-and-home football series with Minnesota on Tuesday that will see it to the Golden Gophers in 2032 before hosting them in 2033.

The first game of the series will take place in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 18, 2032. Minnesota will then travel to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033. It will mark only the second and third games between the two programs and the first contests during the regular season. Minnesota won the only game in the series, a 20-16 win over the Crimson Tide in the 2004 Music City Bowl.

The non-conference series replaces a home-and-home with Oklahoma as the Sooners are set to join the SEC.

Alabama also has a home-and-home with Arizona schedule for the 2032 and 2033 seasons. The Crimson Tide will welcome the Wildcats to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 4 to open the season in 2032 before traveling to Arizona on Sept. 3 in 2033.

With the addition of Minnesota, Alabama has added 13 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Ohio State (2027 & 2028), Oklahoma State (2028 & 2029), Notre Dame (2029 & 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Boston College (2031 & 2034), Arizona (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035). The Crimson Tide also has a 2-for-1 home-and-home series with South Florida (2023, 2024 & 2026).