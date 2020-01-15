“We are pleased to secure another home-and-home for our future football schedules with the addition of Georgia Tech for the 2030 and 2031 seasons,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “The Crimson Tide and Yellow Jackets were regulars on each other’s calendars from 1902 to 1984, and we look forward to renewing the series between our two programs.”

The Crimson Tide will once again have the opportunity to “send the Yellow Jackets to a watery grave” as Georgia Tech announced a home-and-home series with Alabama on Wednesday. The series will see the Crimson Tide travel to Atlanta in 2030 before the Yellow Jackets return the favor in 2031 with a trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Once SEC rivals, Alabama and Georgia Tech have played each other 52 times with the Crimson Tide holding a 28-21-3 record in the series. Georgia Tech won the last meeting between the two schools with a 16-6 victory in 1984. Alabama’s last win came in 1983 when it beat Georgia Tech 20-7.

“We are excited to announce the addition of another outstanding home-and-home series,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Our administration has made it a point over the past several years to continue to improve our schedule and this is another great example. Georgia Tech and Alabama have a long history of great football games and we are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”

With the addition of Georgia Tech, Alabama has added eight home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Notre Dame (2028 & 2029), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035).

The Crimson Tide will open up next season against Southern California on Sept. 5 in Arlington, Texas.