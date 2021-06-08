Alabama schedules home-and-home football series with Oklahoma State

Alabama and Oklahoma State announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2028 and 2029 seasons on Tuesday, while the Crimson Tide’s series with Notre Dame will move to the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

The first game of the Oklahoma State series will take place in Stillwater, Okla., on Sept. 23, 2028, with the Cowboys coming to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sept. 15, 2029. It is the first home-and-home meeting between OSU and Alabama and just the second and third games in the series.

“This series with Oklahoma State continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We look forward to visiting Stillwater in 2028 and welcoming the Cowboys to Tuscaloosa the following year.”

Alabama and Oklahoma State have met just one time on the football field, the 2006 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. The Cowboys came away with a 34-31 victory in the last game played prior to the arrival of Coach Saban in Tuscaloosa.

"We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Greg Byrne and our administration have done a great job of scheduling outstanding football games that benefit both our program and our fans.”

The Crimson Tide’s previously scheduled series with Notre Dame will now begin with Alabama visiting South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 1, 2029, while the Irish will return the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 14, 2030.

With the addition of Oklahoma State, Alabama has added 11 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Ohio State (2027 & 2028), Notre Dame (2029 & 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Oklahoma (2032 & 2033), Arizona (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035). The Crimson Tide also has a 2-for-1 home-and-home series with South Florida (2023, 2024 & 2026).

Alabama opens the 2021 season with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Future Home-and-Home Football Series

2022: at Texas (Sept. 10)

2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)

2024: USF (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)

2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)

2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)

2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)

2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)

2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)

2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30)

2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Oklahoma (Sept. 11)

2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Oklahoma (Sept. 10)

2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2)

2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)

This report was obtained by a recent Alabama Athletics release.