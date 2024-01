Alabama is bringing back one of its key defenders in the secondary as starting safety Malachi Moore has announced that he will be returning for one final season for the Crimson Tide, via social media.

Moore finished his senior season with a career-high 52 tackles, along with four pass deflections and an interception. The veteran safety had his best game of the year against the South Florida Bulls in week three where he came away with eight tackles and came down with his only interception of the season.

Moore started 13 games this past season splitting time between the STAR and deep safety positions. The Trussville, Alabama native has started 33 games in his four years with the Crimson Tide.

Moore was one of Alabama's three permanent team captains this past season. His return will give the Crimson Tide a much-needed veteran presence in what will be a transitioning secondary this year. Alabama has already lost starting cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the NFL draft while starting safety Jaylen Key is out of eligibility.