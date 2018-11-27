Alabama safety Xavier McKinney making strides in coverage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Amidst the stains and scuffs on Xavier McKinney’s practice pants, a simple message stands out. “RUN EVERYWHERE,” its doodled in all caps on the inside of his left thigh.
“Just kind of my mindset just being in practice,” he explained. “Before, in the meetings, I like to kind of write on my pants. Right here, I just said, ‘run everywhere,’ meaning basically just run to the ball wherever it’s at, whether that’s from drill to drill or whatever it is just to make sure I have the sense of urgency and get the other guys going.”
Xavier McKinney likes to write on his pants during meetings. This week’s message is “Run everywhere.” pic.twitter.com/jVAk4fUdiA— Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) November 27, 2018
Lately, the Alabama safety has taken that mindset to heart. McKinney has been one of the leading factors behind a Crimson Tide secondary that has held its opponents to less than 185 yards through the air in each of its past four games.
During that span, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound defensive back has been targeted 13 times, allowing just three receptions for a combined total of 28 yards. That’s a stark contrast from early in the season when McKinney allowed 15 receptions on 21 targets through Alabama’s first six games.