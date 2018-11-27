TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Amidst the stains and scuffs on Xavier McKinney’s practice pants, a simple message stands out. “RUN EVERYWHERE,” its doodled in all caps on the inside of his left thigh.

“Just kind of my mindset just being in practice,” he explained. “Before, in the meetings, I like to kind of write on my pants. Right here, I just said, ‘run everywhere,’ meaning basically just run to the ball wherever it’s at, whether that’s from drill to drill or whatever it is just to make sure I have the sense of urgency and get the other guys going.”