Alabama safety Keon Sabb set to return in 2025

Alabama is getting yet another key member or its secondary back in 2025. Crimson Tide safety Keon Sabb confirmed that he is set to return next season. Sabb announced his return on social media Tuesday.

Sabb transferred to Alabama from Michigan in 2023 and locked down the Tide's starting free safety role to start the campaign. He tallied 39 tackles four pass deflections and a pair or interceptions in the Tide’s opening game of the season before he was sidelined for the final six games after suffering a lower-body injury in Alabama's loss to Tennessee.

With Sabb out, sophomore Bray Hubbard stepped up well in relief, further cementing the Tide's depth at the safety position next season. Alabama is retaining several starting defenders in addition to Sabb, including starting linebacker Deontae Lawson and edge rusher LT Overton.