The majority of questions during Nick Saban’s post-scrimmage news conference Saturday are bound to center around the ongoing quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. However, a more critical storyline might be how the two quarterbacks’ opposition faired on the day.

Alabama lost its top six defensive backs and returns only two players — safety Deionte Thompson and cornerback Trevon Diggs — with any starting experience in the secondary. Saturday’s closed scrimmage inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the first test for a young unit that features five freshmen and three sophomores who could all compete for playing time this season.

“To me, I’m excited about this opportunity. I know they are, too,” said first-year defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. “We did lose six DBs to the NFL; it’s no secret. These guys, what I notice about them is their hunger – upon their approach, the way these guys are dialed in at meetings. That’s very apparent to me so far. … It’s a competitive group, and that fires me up. We’re all going to feed off that. To see who can prepare, who can compete and what it takes to break these guys, as far as their preparation on that mission of who is going to contribute for us.”

