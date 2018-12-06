Alabama lands four players on SEC All-Freshman team
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact
Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone
The future is bright for Alabama as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive back Patrick Surtain II, linebacker Eyabi Anoma and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis were named to the SEC All-Freshman team announced Thursday by conference coaches.
Waddle, who took home SEC Freshman of the Year honors on Tuesday, leads all SEC freshmen with 61.8 receiving yards per game and seven touchdown receptions. He is fourth in the SEC in yards per catch (19.6) and second in punt return average (15.1). On top of his seven receiving touchdowns, he also found the end zone during a 63-yard punt return against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Surtain has started in 10 games this season, the most out of any of the Crimson Tide’s freshmen. He has tallied 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Anoma played in 11 games registering nine tackles, two for a loss with a quarterback hurry. Mathis, a redshirt freshman, tallied 16 tackles and a fumble recovery over 13 games.
SEC All-Freshman team
OFFENSE
TE
Daniel Parker, Missouri
OL
Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
Cade Mays, Georgia
Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina
Ben Brown, Ole Miss
WR
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Seth Williams, Auburn
QB
Justin Fields, Georgia
RB
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
*Tyler Badie, Missouri
*JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M
AP
JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M
LB
Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
*Jacquez Jones, Ole Miss
*Eyabi Anoma, Alabama
*DeAndre Square, Kentucky
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Trey Dean III, Florida
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Seth Small, Texas A&M
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M
* Ties