Alabama lands four players on SEC All-Freshman team

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Photo | USA Today

The future is bright for Alabama as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive back Patrick Surtain II, linebacker Eyabi Anoma and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis were named to the SEC All-Freshman team announced Thursday by conference coaches.

Waddle, who took home SEC Freshman of the Year honors on Tuesday, leads all SEC freshmen with 61.8 receiving yards per game and seven touchdown receptions. He is fourth in the SEC in yards per catch (19.6) and second in punt return average (15.1). On top of his seven receiving touchdowns, he also found the end zone during a 63-yard punt return against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Surtain has started in 10 games this season, the most out of any of the Crimson Tide’s freshmen. He has tallied 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Anoma played in 11 games registering nine tackles, two for a loss with a quarterback hurry. Mathis, a redshirt freshman, tallied 16 tackles and a fumble recovery over 13 games.

SEC All-Freshman team

OFFENSE

TE

Daniel Parker, Missouri

OL

Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Cade Mays, Georgia

Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina

Ben Brown, Ole Miss

WR

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Seth Williams, Auburn

QB

Justin Fields, Georgia

RB

JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

*Tyler Badie, Missouri

*JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP

JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

LB

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

*Jacquez Jones, Ole Miss

*Eyabi Anoma, Alabama

*DeAndre Square, Kentucky

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Trey Dean III, Florida

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Seth Small, Texas A&M

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

JaShaun Corbin, Texas A&M

* Ties

{{ article.author_name }}