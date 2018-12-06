The future is bright for Alabama as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive back Patrick Surtain II, linebacker Eyabi Anoma and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis were named to the SEC All-Freshman team announced Thursday by conference coaches.

Waddle, who took home SEC Freshman of the Year honors on Tuesday, leads all SEC freshmen with 61.8 receiving yards per game and seven touchdown receptions. He is fourth in the SEC in yards per catch (19.6) and second in punt return average (15.1). On top of his seven receiving touchdowns, he also found the end zone during a 63-yard punt return against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Surtain has started in 10 games this season, the most out of any of the Crimson Tide’s freshmen. He has tallied 33 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Anoma played in 11 games registering nine tackles, two for a loss with a quarterback hurry. Mathis, a redshirt freshman, tallied 16 tackles and a fumble recovery over 13 games.