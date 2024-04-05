GLENDALE, Ariz. — The lofty points spread is nothing new for this bunch. Alabama basketball’s first Final Four team wasn’t built with blue-chip prospects. Instead, it was compiled from a cast of former mid-major standouts, ranging from all corners of the nation.

Alabama’s leading scorer, Mark Sears, is a Muscle Shoals, Alabama native who had to prove himself for a couple of seasons in Ohio before the big in-state programs came calling. Aaron Estrada is the other half of the Tide’s high-scoring backcourt. He’s from South Jersey and has bounced to four colleges over the past five years.

Alabama’s frontcourt is just as unlikely. Grant Nelson is a senior transfer from North Dakota State, while Nick Pringle arrived as a junior college transfer last season after a failed stint with Wofford.

The roads to Alabama have been winding, but together they’ve helped pave the Tide’s path to the sport’s biggest stage.

“I think those guys are mid-major players with a chip on their shoulder,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “They played well enough that now they get an opportunity to prove that they belong at this level, and they’re still trying to prove it to this day. They’re going to try to prove it Saturday that they belong at this level.”

Shoot, even Oats was selling Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Capri Suns while coaching high school ball 11 years ago.

“I feel like I’m a little bit the same way,” Oats said. “I’m just a high school guy that caught a break that’s still trying to prove that I belong at this level.”

On one hand, it doesn’t matter where Alabama’s stars came from. They’ve made it farther than any other team in program history and silenced several critics along the way. On the other hand, their unlikely path serves as an ethos to their path to success this season.

“The mentality of this team, it’s just been amazing,” Pringle said. “We’ve just got a lot of dogs. There’s different guys who came from tough spots, a lot of guys who come from smaller cities, not-so-great schools. Oats did a great job recruiting high-character guys, putting us together and putting us in a system to ultimately be successful.”

As for the doubting, it’s almost welcomed at this point. In fact, Wrightsell argues that Alabama’s humble beginnings might serve as a secret weapon in big games like the one it will face Saturday night against top-seeded UConn.

“It helps a lot because it gives us an edge,” Wrightsell said. “Coming into this game being underdogs and just having that dog mentality. You’re never really given something at a mid-major. You’re always working for something else. That gives us an edge because it makes us hungrier. We work out a lot more, we’re in the gym a lot more. It also shows in our play.”

“We’re still being doubted to this day. That chip on our shoulder is always going to be there.”

No. 4 seed Alabama (25-11) will once again use that chip Saturday night when it takes on No. 1 seed UConn (35-3) at 7:49 p.m. CT inside State Farm Stadium.

The Huskies have won their four tournament games by an average of 27.75 points and have held at least a 30-point lead in all of those matchups. UConn also enters Saturday’s matchup as an 11.5-point favorite, tied for the fourth biggest spread for a Final Four game over the past 50 years.

At this point, go ahead and bet against Alabama. This year’s collection of mid-major all-stars can’t wait to prove you wrong.

“I think all these guys are trying to prove they belong at this level,” Oats said, “just like I am, to be honest with you.”