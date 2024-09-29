Alabama's 'Two No. 2s' star in win over Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There’s something special about Alabama’s No. 2 this season.The No. 2 number is currently worn by a pair of former five-star recruits who in just their fourth college game, made ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news