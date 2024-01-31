MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama’s roster will have a bit of a Washington flavor to it in Kalen DeBoer’s first season. The first-year head coach has done a decent job of holding together the Crimson Tide’s roster since arriving in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. He’s also brought a few familiar faces with him.

Alabama has already poached three Washington players from the transfer portal, adding center Parker Brailsford, receiver Germie Bernard and quarterback Austin Mack.

It will be a while until we see the incoming trio in crimson and white, as Alabama won’t begin its spring camp until March. However, Tide Illustrated was able to gather a few scouting reports from their former Washington teammates during Senior Bowl week. Here’s a look at what was said about each of them.