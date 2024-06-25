Alabama's top 3 recruiting needs heading into July
Don’t let the “Cold Summer” hashtag fool you, Kalen DeBoer is on a heater when it comes to recruiting. Alabama has landed eight commitments since the beginning of June and is projected to add a few...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news