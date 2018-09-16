OXFORD, Miss. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban kept things simple while explaining the key to his offense’s success on third down this season.

“Guys getting open and the quarterback throwing them the ball and they catch it,” Saban said Saturday night following Alabama’s 62-7 victory over Ole Miss.

The hard part has been stopping Alabama, something Ole Miss couldn’t figure out how to do when it mattered. The Crimson Tide converted 6 of 13 third-down attempts Saturday, scoring touchdowns on three of them. This season, Alabama has converted on 60.47 percent of its third-down tries, up from 40.45 percent last year.

“We have had good protection for the most part, and I think the team has done a good job with preparation with everything we need to do to protect ourselves against pressure,” Saban said. “Our guys have done a good job man-to-man, and our quarterbacks have made good decisions about where to go with the ball.”

Continue reading