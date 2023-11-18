Alabama's Senior Day blowout actually provided a look at the future
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saturday was about celebrating the seniors playing their final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, No. 8 Alabama’s Senior Day blowout over Chattanooga showed a glimpse of the Crimson Tide’s future as well.
Alabama emptied the bench in Saturday’s 66-10 victory, piling up 574 yards against its FCS opposition. Much of that production came from inexperienced members of the team, as six of the Crimson Tide’s nine touchdowns on the day were scored by players who had yet to find the end zone previously during their Crimson Tide careers.
That’s a good sign for Alabama’s future and a nice boost for a bunch that doesn’t usually get recognized.
“A lot of these guys, man, they work hard all year long,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said following the win. “They don’t get a lot of positive self-gratification. Some of them don’t even get to dress for games. We dressed everyone who was healthy today, I think 134 guys and got to play a ton of guys. Always happy to be able to do that.
"It’s good for their development. It’s good for their experience. Obviously, they can learn and grow from that as well. Just having the opportunity to play in a game in Bryant-Denny Stadium is a great experience for some of these guys. We certainly appreciate the work they do all year to help the other players get ready to play, so for them to get to play was really special to me.”
Saturday’s biggest breakout star was running back Justice Haynes, who ran for a career-high 42 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. The true freshman running back recorded his first college touchdown on his first touch of the game, finding the end zone from a yard out in the third quarter.
That play might have broken the seal on what many project to be a prolific career for the highly-rated back. However, his biggest run of the game came in the fourth quarter when he followed blockers to the left sideline for a 33-yard score.
“Justice is a really good player,” Saban said. “Probably haven’t got as many opportunities as we’d like for him to because of the depth at that position, but I was very pleased with the way he played. He made an outstanding run for a touchdown at the end of the game.”
Haynes wasn’t the only true freshman back to find the end zone. After quarterback Ty Simpson dropped the ball before crossing the end zone in the fourth quarter, Richard Young punched in a touchdown from a yard out the following play. Young ended the game with just 2 yards and the touchdown on a couple of carries, but his first-career score was still a sweet moment.
“I got to talk with those guys on the sideline,” starting running back Jase McClellan said of Haynes and Young. “When they got in, they showed they were ready.”
On the defensive side of the ball, true freshman Caleb Downs scored his first touchdown, bringing back a punt 85 yards to the house. The highlight return saw the starting safety field the ball at the Alabama 15 before spinning past a Chattanooga defender. After that, he used his speed to zoom past the Mocs’ coverage team before jogging into the end zone.
"I was watching it in slow motion and I was like 'Oh man, this man is about to house this thing,' and that's what he did." Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. "He's really talented, really good safety for us and I'm just proud of his development and who he is."
Freshmen weren’t the only players to net their first touchdowns. Junior tight end Robbie Ouzts tallied his first score on a 7-yard touchdown reception from Milroe in the second quarter.
Later in the quarter, junior college transfer Malik Benson scored his first touchdown, hauling in a wide-open 20-yard reception from Milroe.
Ouzts’ touchdown was his only catch of the game, while Benson hauled in three receptions for 23 yards.
“You come to college football wanting to make explosive plays, wanting to make plays,” Milroe said. “To see those guys have that opportunity to make plays, that’s a great opportunity, and it’s a great feeling.”
Each of Alabama’s new scorers are expected to return and take on bigger roles next season. That’s an exciting thought for the Crimson Tide on a day it said farewell to several of its current stars.
“I’m very confident,” McCellan said. “Those guys showed what they can do every day in practice all throughout this year. We’re going to be in good hands.”