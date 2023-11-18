TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saturday was about celebrating the seniors playing their final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, No. 8 Alabama’s Senior Day blowout over Chattanooga showed a glimpse of the Crimson Tide’s future as well.

Alabama emptied the bench in Saturday’s 66-10 victory, piling up 574 yards against its FCS opposition. Much of that production came from inexperienced members of the team, as six of the Crimson Tide’s nine touchdowns on the day were scored by players who had yet to find the end zone previously during their Crimson Tide careers.

That’s a good sign for Alabama’s future and a nice boost for a bunch that doesn’t usually get recognized.

“A lot of these guys, man, they work hard all year long,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said following the win. “They don’t get a lot of positive self-gratification. Some of them don’t even get to dress for games. We dressed everyone who was healthy today, I think 134 guys and got to play a ton of guys. Always happy to be able to do that.

"It’s good for their development. It’s good for their experience. Obviously, they can learn and grow from that as well. Just having the opportunity to play in a game in Bryant-Denny Stadium is a great experience for some of these guys. We certainly appreciate the work they do all year to help the other players get ready to play, so for them to get to play was really special to me.”

Saturday’s biggest breakout star was running back Justice Haynes, who ran for a career-high 42 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. The true freshman running back recorded his first college touchdown on his first touch of the game, finding the end zone from a yard out in the third quarter.

That play might have broken the seal on what many project to be a prolific career for the highly-rated back. However, his biggest run of the game came in the fourth quarter when he followed blockers to the left sideline for a 33-yard score.