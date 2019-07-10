A trio of juniors is set to represent Alabama during SEC Media Days next week. The Crimson Tide will bring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses during its appearance at the event on July 17. This year’s SEC Media Days returns to Hoover, Ala., and will take place inside the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel from July 15-18.

Tagovailoa headlines Alabama’s representatives. The left-hander earned both the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards while finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season. He set school records for total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966) and led the nation with a 199.44 quarterback rating.

Jeudy heads into this third season at Alabama after earning the Biletnikoff Award last year. The playmaking receiver led the Crimson Tide in receiving with 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and an SEC-best 14 touchdowns through the air. He tallied 20 receptions of 20 or more yards and nine receptions of 40 or more yards, and his 19.3 yards per catch set an Alabama single-season record for receivers with 50 or more receptions.

Moses is the Crimson Tide’s lone defensive representative. The linebacker is coming off a breakout sophomore year in which he led Alabama with 86 tackles en route to becoming a Butkus Award finalist. Moses also recorded 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks and was Alabama’s highest-graded tackler, earning a 90.3 mark from Pro Football Focus.

Last year, Alabama brought running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Pierschbacher and outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings to SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Harris and Pierschbacher went on to become permanent team captains, while Jennings returned for his redshirt senior season this year.