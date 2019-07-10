News More News
A trio of juniors is set to represent Alabama during SEC Media Days next week. The Crimson Tide will bring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses during its appearance at the event on July 17. This year’s SEC Media Days returns to Hoover, Ala., and will take place inside the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - Wynfrey Hotel from July 15-18.

Alabama linebacker is one of three players selected to represent the Crimson Tide in this year's SEC Media Days. Photo | USA Today

Tagovailoa headlines Alabama’s representatives. The left-hander earned both the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards while finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season. He set school records for total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966) and led the nation with a 199.44 quarterback rating.

Jeudy heads into this third season at Alabama after earning the Biletnikoff Award last year. The playmaking receiver led the Crimson Tide in receiving with 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and an SEC-best 14 touchdowns through the air. He tallied 20 receptions of 20 or more yards and nine receptions of 40 or more yards, and his 19.3 yards per catch set an Alabama single-season record for receivers with 50 or more receptions.

Moses is the Crimson Tide’s lone defensive representative. The linebacker is coming off a breakout sophomore year in which he led Alabama with 86 tackles en route to becoming a Butkus Award finalist. Moses also recorded 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks and was Alabama’s highest-graded tackler, earning a 90.3 mark from Pro Football Focus.

Last year, Alabama brought running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Pierschbacher and outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings to SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Harris and Pierschbacher went on to become permanent team captains, while Jennings returned for his redshirt senior season this year.

SEC Media Days attendees by school 

Alabama

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.

Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.

Arkansas

McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.

De’Jon Harris, LB, Sr.

Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.

Auburn

Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.

Florida

Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.

Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.

Georgia

Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.

J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.

Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.

Kentucky

Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.

Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.

Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.

LSU

Joe Burrow, QB, Sr

Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Fr.

Alex Givens, OL, Sr.

MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.

Mississippi State

Farrod Green, TE, Sr.

Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr. Darryl Williams, C, Sr.

Missouri

Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.

Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.

DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.

South Carolina

Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.

T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.

Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.

Tennessee

Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.

Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.

Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.

Texas A&M

Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.

Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.

Braden Mann, P, Sr.

Vanderbilt

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.

Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
{{ article.author_name }}