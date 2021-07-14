 BamaInsider - Alabama's SEC Media Days attendees announced
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 14:07:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama's SEC Media Days attendees announced

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The unofficial start to the college football season begins next week as SEC Media Days will be held in Hoover, Ala. from July 19-22. Wednesday, the SEC announced its participants for the annual media event.

Alabama is set to take the podium on Wednesday, July 21. Nick Saban will be joined by wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis

Last year’s SEC Media Days were canceled due to COVID-19. The year before that, the Crimson Tide brought quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses to the event.

Here's a look at both of Alabama's attendees this year.

John Metchie III, wide receiver 

After producing four first-round receivers the past two years, Alabama’s next pass-catching contribution figures to be Metchie. The junior receiver figures to lead the Tide’s receiving corps this season following the departures of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Last season, Metchie finished second on the team with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. However, his biggest moment arguably came during the SEC Championship game when he jarred the ball loose from Florida defensive back Trey Dean following an interception.

Phidarian Mathis, defensive lineman 

Mathis will be one of the biggest voices inside Alabama’s locker room this season. After LaBryan Ray went down with an injury last year, the veteran defender helped fill his void, providing leadership both on and off the field. Mathis figures to hold the same role this year in what will be an experienced defensive line unit.

Last season, Mathis recorded 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries while breaking up three passes and forcing a fumble. He ranked second on the team with a 79.5 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus. Alabama will look to lean on that inside pass-rushing presence after losing its sacks leader in Christian Barmore this offseason.

2021 SEC Media Days attendees 

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore

Daevion Davis, DL, Junior

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}