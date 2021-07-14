Alabama's SEC Media Days attendees announced
The unofficial start to the college football season begins next week as SEC Media Days will be held in Hoover, Ala. from July 19-22. Wednesday, the SEC announced its participants for the annual media event.
Alabama is set to take the podium on Wednesday, July 21. Nick Saban will be joined by wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis
Last year’s SEC Media Days were canceled due to COVID-19. The year before that, the Crimson Tide brought quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses to the event.
Here's a look at both of Alabama's attendees this year.
John Metchie III, wide receiver
After producing four first-round receivers the past two years, Alabama’s next pass-catching contribution figures to be Metchie. The junior receiver figures to lead the Tide’s receiving corps this season following the departures of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.
Last season, Metchie finished second on the team with 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. However, his biggest moment arguably came during the SEC Championship game when he jarred the ball loose from Florida defensive back Trey Dean following an interception.
Phidarian Mathis, defensive lineman
Mathis will be one of the biggest voices inside Alabama’s locker room this season. After LaBryan Ray went down with an injury last year, the veteran defender helped fill his void, providing leadership both on and off the field. Mathis figures to hold the same role this year in what will be an experienced defensive line unit.
Last season, Mathis recorded 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries while breaking up three passes and forcing a fumble. He ranked second on the team with a 79.5 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus. Alabama will look to lean on that inside pass-rushing presence after losing its sacks leader in Christian Barmore this offseason.
2021 SEC Media Days attendees
Alabama
Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
John Metchie III, WR, Junior
Arkansas
Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
Grant Morgan, LB, Senior
Auburn
Bo Nix, QB, Junior
Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior
Florida
Zach Carter, DL, Senior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
JT Daniels, QB, Junior
Jordan Davis, DL, Senior
Kentucky
Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
Josh Paschal, DE, Senior
LSU
Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior
Ole Miss
Matt Corral, QB, Junior
Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior
Mississippi State
Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
Austin Williams, WR, Senior
Missouri
Akial Byers, DL, Senior
Case Cook, OL, Senior
South Carolina
Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior
Nick Muse, TE, Senior
Tennessee
Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
Daevion Davis, DL, Junior