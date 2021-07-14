Alabama's SEC Media Days attendees announced

The unofficial start to the college football season begins next week as SEC Media Days will be held in Hoover, Ala. from July 19-22. Wednesday, the SEC announced its participants for the annual media event.

Alabama is set to take the podium on Wednesday, July 21. Nick Saban will be joined by wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis

Last year’s SEC Media Days were canceled due to COVID-19. The year before that, the Crimson Tide brought quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and linebacker Dylan Moses to the event.

Here's a look at both of Alabama's attendees this year.