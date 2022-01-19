Alabama's running back room is loaded going into the 2022 season despite losing senior Brian Robinson who rushed for 1,336-yards with 14 touchdowns on the season. Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is already enrolled at Alabama and was regarded as one of the best running backs in college football during the 2021 season.

Trey Sanders who rushed for 314-yards with two touchdowns in 2021 returns for his junior year and three running backs who were injured in 2021 are expected to make full recoveries going into the 2022 season: Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, and Camar Wheaton. The Crimson Tide also added two running backs from the class of 2022 in Jamarion Miller and Emmanuel Henderson.