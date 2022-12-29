NEW ORLEANS — The sky isn’t falling for Alabama’s receiving corps. At least not according to its leading member.

Alabama has lost four receivers to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. Junior Traeshon Holden has committed to Oregon while sophomores JoJo Earle (TCU) and Christian Leary (Central Florida) as well as freshman Aaron Anderson (LSU) have all decided to continue their college careers closer to their respective homes. Holden, Earle and Leary combined for 38 receptions for 492 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while Anderson joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star talent this fall.

Still, when asked about the trajectory of Alabama’s receiving corps this week, sophomore wideout Ja’Corey Brooks assured there isn’t any reason to panic.

“I kind of like our position group,” Brooks said with a smile. “I liked it [before the departures], but I feel great about it. Even though they’re young guys, they’re getting developed still, and some older guys that’s here are developing them. I feel like we’re gonna be great.”

Alabama saw a massive drop in production at the receiver position this season as it failed to produce a 1,000-yard wideout for the first time since 2017. Through 12 games, Brooks leads the team with 623 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 receptions while Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton also has 37 catches for 590 yards and six scores. That duo is set to return next year and will be relied on to lead a unit full of budding stars.

Alabama saw a trio of freshmen wideouts contribute this season as Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice combine for 607 yards and a touchdown on 54 receptions. Fellow freshman receiver Shazz Preston also returns after making four appearances this season.

Bond and Law are both coming off solid performances during Alabama’s Iron Bowl victory over Auburn last month. Bond recorded 36 yards on a season-high four catches against the Tigers while Law had two receptions for a season-high 52 yards through the air.

Prentice, who leads the freshmen receivers with 30 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown, recorded most of his production early in the season when Earle was recovering from a broken foot. However, he should have more of an opportunity to provide out of the slot moving forward.

“To come in with the professionalism that the young receivers have, I always respect them for that,” quarterback Bryce Young said. “At first, it's just trying to come in and know the plays and not mess up and make sure we're doing things right. You can see now, with all the experience they've gotten throughout this year, they're so much more comfortable.

“They know where they're supposed to be. They can have that much more creativity with their routes. They know where they need to be. They've grown a lot. I think it's just that consistency and the experience they've had, at least all the growth that we've seen this year.”

Brooks said he’s noticed a growth in the young receivers both in their knowledge of the offense as well as how they carry themselves off the field.

"They’re some great kids, some great student-athletes,” he said. “But we all grow as receivers together because we can all pick off of one another.”

Help is also on the way.

Alabama signed a four-man receiver class last week, bringing in the top-rated junior college player in Malik Benson as well as three freshmen in Cole Adams Jalen Hale and Jaren Hamilton.

Benson is already with the team helping it prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Saturday. After piling up 2,152 yards and 21 touchdowns on 97 receptions over the past two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound speedster appears poised to make an instant impact for the Crimson Tide next year.

“He has a lot of maturity,” Brooks said. “I’ve seen he’s got a lot of quick agility. I love his style of play.”

Benson won’t be eligible to suit up for Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, but the Crimson Tide will still have nine scholarship receivers available for the matchup. No. 5 Alabama (10-2) and No. 9 Kansas State (9-3) will meet for the first time Saturday as they are set to face off at 11 a.m. CT inside New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

“We love all the guys that were here, but as a team, they’re not here anymore,” Brooks said. “The guys that’s in the room, they had to step up. We all know they have to step up. They know they have to step up. Pretty much, nothing has changed. Everybody still plays a role, and everybody’s got a do a job.”