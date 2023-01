There will still be more comings and goings, but now that Alabama’s commits are signed and the majority of its stars have announced their draft decisions, next year’s roster is beginning to come into focus. With that in mind, it’s time to drop the first projected depth chart of the year.

After breaking down the offense Wednesday, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide could line up on defense next season.

Note: Players who participated in Alabama’s Senior Day were excluded from the depth chart.